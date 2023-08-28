Rafael Devers will lead the way for the Boston Red Sox (69-62) on Monday, August 28, when they clash with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (74-58) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Astros have +110 odds to play spoiler. The game's total is listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.68 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.52 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 57 times and won 31, or 54.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 18-15 (54.5%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total each time.

The Astros have been victorious in 18, or 58.1%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won seven of 15 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Trevor Story 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

