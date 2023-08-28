Oddsmakers have listed player props for Rafael Devers, Kyle Tucker and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Sale Stats

Chris Sale (5-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 14 starts this season, Sale has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Aug. 23 5.0 6 4 4 9 1 at Nationals Aug. 17 4.1 2 3 2 3 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 4.2 1 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Jun. 1 3.2 5 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks May. 26 5.0 4 1 1 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Devers Stats

Devers has 127 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .270/.345/.514 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 131 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.361/.497 on the season.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 24 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 63 walks and 97 RBI (137 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.373/.522 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 76 walks and 87 RBI (132 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.362/.442 so far this year.

Bregman enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 3-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

