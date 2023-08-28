Cristian Javier's Houston Astros (74-58) face the Boston Red Sox (69-62) on Monday at Fenway Park ( 7:10 PM ET) as he looks to secure his 10th win of the season.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-3) to the mound, while Javier (9-2) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Red Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.68 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (9-2, 4.52 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (5-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 14 games.

He has earned a quality start five times in 14 starts this season.

In 14 starts, Sale has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Chris Sale vs. Astros

The Astros have scored 657 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They are batting .256 for the campaign with 172 home runs, ninth in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Astros in one game, and they have gone 6-for-20 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over five innings.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (9-2) to make his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 127 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Over 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.52 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.

Javier is trying to record his 10th quality start of the season.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this year heading into this matchup.

In one of his 24 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cristian Javier vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has a collective .265 batting average, and is third in the league with 1194 total hits and seventh in MLB action with 654 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.440) and are 14th in all of MLB with 157 home runs.

Javier has thrown five innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Red Sox this season.

