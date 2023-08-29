On Tuesday, Adam Duvall (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Astros.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .272 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 19 walks.

Duvall will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with three homers in his last outings.

Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this year (41 of 67), with more than one hit 19 times (28.4%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (23.9%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has an RBI in 29 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (44.8%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .298 AVG .243 .355 OBP .313 .621 SLG .539 21 XBH 18 9 HR 8 30 RBI 19 42/10 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 3

