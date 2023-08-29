Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .522 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks while batting .276.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

In 67.5% of his 117 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (10.3%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 36 games this season (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 57 times this season (48.7%), including 14 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .294 AVG .257 .360 OBP .321 .487 SLG .394 30 XBH 19 7 HR 5 27 RBI 24 36/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings