Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .253.

Wong will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last outings.

Wong has picked up a hit in 55 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven home a run in 22 games this season (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 38 games this year (39.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .283 AVG .221 .335 OBP .275 .447 SLG .383 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 18 RBI 14 50/10 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings