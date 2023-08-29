Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will try to knock off Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams square off on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB play with 158 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago's .417 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Chicago has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (664 total runs).

The Cubs rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Cubs' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.279).

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 138 home runs.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .382 this season.

The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 580 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.216 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Steele is aiming to register his third straight quality start in this game.

Steele will look to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In five of his 24 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (9-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Burnes will look to pitch five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Away Jordan Wicks Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy 9/1/2023 Reds - Away - - 9/2/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Graham Ashcraft 9/3/2023 Reds - Away Jameson Taillon Andrew Abbott

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Twins W 8-7 Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres W 7-3 Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies - Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Adrian Houser Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Taijuan Walker 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.