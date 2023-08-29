Justin Turner and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on August 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 132 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

In 86 of 119 games this season (72.3%) Turner has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (33.6%).

He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.4% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 61 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 58 .313 AVG .265 .370 OBP .351 .508 SLG .479 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 41 RBI 44 38/18 K/BB 46/26 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings