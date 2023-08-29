Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Astros on August 29, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Kyle Tucker and other players on the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros prior to their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Bello Stats
- Brayan Bello (10-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 23rd start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Aug. 24
|7.0
|9
|1
|1
|4
|3
|at Yankees
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|4.2
|9
|4
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Mariners
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|7
|2
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI (127 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.343/.509 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 132 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .290/.361/.495 slash line so far this year.
- Turner has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Aug. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 139 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 64 walks and 97 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.374/.521 on the season.
- Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 133 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 76 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .261/.363/.440 slash line so far this season.
- Bregman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 26
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
