The Houston Astros (75-58) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Boston Red Sox (69-63), at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (10-7, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Astros will turn to J.P. France (9-5, 3.51 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (10-7, 3.56 ERA) vs France - HOU (9-5, 3.51 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (10-7) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 22 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Brayan Bello vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .257 this season, eighth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .427 (eighth in the league) with 175 home runs.

The Astros have gone 9-for-29 with three doubles and an RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went 2 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up 10 earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .261 against him.

France is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season.

France is looking to pick up his 16th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

J.P. France vs. Red Sox

He will take the hill against a Red Sox offense that ranks third in the league with 1204 total hits (on a .265 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .440 (fifth in the league) with 158 total home runs (14th in MLB play).

France has pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up 10 earned runs on 11 hits while striking out three against the Red Sox this season.

