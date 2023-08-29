On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire is hitting .299 with 12 doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • McGuire enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .583.
  • McGuire has had a hit in 30 of 54 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • In 12 games this year (22.2%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.6%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 18.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Astros

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 26
.338 AVG .254
.346 OBP .320
.442 SLG .358
8 XBH 5
0 HR 1
8 RBI 7
17/1 K/BB 23/7
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Astros are sending France (9-5) out for his 19th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.51, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
