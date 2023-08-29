Trevor Story vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has five doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .206.
- Story has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Story has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.286
|AVG
|.121
|.324
|OBP
|.171
|.486
|SLG
|.152
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/2
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Urquidy (2-3 with a 5.21 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Monday -- the righty tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.21, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
