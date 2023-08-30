Adam Duvall and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (118 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on August 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .276 with 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.

Duvall is batting .400 with four homers during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 42 of 68 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this year (44.1%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 45.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .305 AVG .243 .359 OBP .313 .641 SLG .539 22 XBH 18 10 HR 8 31 RBI 19 43/10 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings