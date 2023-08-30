Connor Wong vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .253.
- Wong will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 96), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has an RBI in 22 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.6% of his games this season (38 of 96), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.283
|AVG
|.221
|.335
|OBP
|.275
|.447
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|50/10
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (9-9) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty went seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers without surrendering a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).
