Wednesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (69-64) and the Houston Astros (76-58) facing off at Fenway Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-9) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (6-6) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (52.2%) in those games.

Boston has a mark of 22-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (661 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule