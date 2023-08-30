Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +115 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 10 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 9-1-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Red Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 35 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a record of 22-10 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 68 of its 131 chances.

In nine games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-32 33-32 26-23 43-40 47-48 22-15

