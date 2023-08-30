Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will look to get to Kutter Crawford when he starts for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 159 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Fueled by 463 extra-base hits, Boston ranks fifth in MLB with a .439 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 661.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.340 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Crawford (6-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Crawford will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-5 Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros L 13-5 Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford Framber Valdez 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck - 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays - Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin

