Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (76-58), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox (69-64) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, August 30. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +115 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 53 out of the 92 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a record of 39-26 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Houston has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 4-4 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (52.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 22 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Adam Duvall 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (-105) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Trevor Story 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130)

Red Sox Futures Odds

