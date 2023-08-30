Red Sox vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 30
The Boston Red Sox (69-64) will look for continued power from a slugger on a roll against the Houston Astros (76-58) on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park. Adam Duvall is riding a four-game homer streak.
The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (9-9, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-6, 3.56 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford
- The Red Sox are sending Crawford (6-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 101 strikeouts over 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.56 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
- Crawford is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Crawford will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging four frames per outing).
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- The Astros will send Valdez (9-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings without a run or hit allowed in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.40 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 25 games.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.
- Valdez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).
