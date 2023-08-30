The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 97 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 30th in slugging.

In 59.0% of his games this season (69 of 117), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (21.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 20 games this season, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Casas has had an RBI in 35 games this season (29.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (41.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .275 AVG .241 .404 OBP .321 .500 SLG .467 21 XBH 20 9 HR 12 27 RBI 26 48/40 K/BB 62/22 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings