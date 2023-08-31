Big Ten action features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) facing off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 43.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last season.

Nebraska won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.

The Cornhuskers covered the spread four times last year (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Minnesota & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Minnesota To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 Nebraska To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.