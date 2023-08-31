Two of the WNBA's top players will be on show when DeWanna Bonner (18.0 points per game, 10th in league) and the Connecticut Sun (24-11) welcome in Brittney Griner (17.9, 11th) and the Phoenix Mercury (9-26) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Mercury

Connecticut puts up 83.1 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 83.8 Phoenix gives up.

Connecticut is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Sun have a 16-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.1% from the field.

Connecticut shoots 35.4% from three-point range, 0.3% lower than the 35.7% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Sun have assembled a 10-4 record in games this season when the team hits more than 35.7% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 3.1 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 80.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.3 points fewer than the 83.1 they've scored this year.

Connecticut's defense has been tough lately, as the team has given up 78.6 points per game over its last 10 compared to the 78.8 points per game its opponents are averaging on the season.

While the Sun are hitting more threes per game over their past 10 outings (7.2 per game) compared to their season-long average (7.1), they are doing so while shooting a lower percentage (35.0% from deep over the last 10, 35.4% on the season).

Sun Injuries