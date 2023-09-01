The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .275.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 80 of 119 games this year (67.2%), with more than one hit on 37 occasions (31.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this year (30.3%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .291 AVG .257 .355 OBP .321 .478 SLG .394 30 XBH 19 7 HR 5 27 RBI 24 37/21 K/BB 41/21 2 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings