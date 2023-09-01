Alex Verdugo vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 33 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .275.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 80 of 119 games this year (67.2%), with more than one hit on 37 occasions (31.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this year (30.3%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.8%.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.291
|AVG
|.257
|.355
|OBP
|.321
|.478
|SLG
|.394
|30
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|24
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Lyles (3-15) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 26th start of the season. He has a 6.32 ERA in 142 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed three innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.32 ERA ranks 54th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 51st.
