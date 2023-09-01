Connor Wong vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .251 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Wong has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this year (55 of 97), with multiple hits 15 times (15.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.2% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this year (23 of 97), with more than one RBI nine times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.278
|AVG
|.221
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.438
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|51/11
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Lyles (3-15 with a 6.32 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.32 ERA ranks 54th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
