Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .251 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Wong has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this year (55 of 97), with multiple hits 15 times (15.5%).

He has hit a home run in 7.2% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this year (23 of 97), with more than one RBI nine times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .278 AVG .221 .333 OBP .275 .438 SLG .383 15 XBH 18 5 HR 3 19 RBI 14 51/11 K/BB 60/10 5 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings