James Paxton will toe the rubber for the Boston Red Sox (69-65) on Friday, September 1 against the Kansas City Royals (41-94), who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Royals have +155 odds to win. The over/under for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (7-4, 3.99 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-15, 6.32 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 59 times and won 31, or 52.5%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 36, or 30.8%, of the 117 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 11 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+115) Justin Turner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Connor Wong 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Trevor Story 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

