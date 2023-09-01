Two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23 points per game) and DeWanna Bonner (ninth, 17.9) -- hit the court when the New York Liberty (28-7) host the Connecticut Sun (25-11) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Sun vs. Liberty

Connecticut averages just 2.4 more points per game (83.1) than New York allows (80.7).

Connecticut's 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

The Sun have put together a 21-5 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.2% from the field.

Connecticut shoots 36.2% from beyond the arc this season. That's two percentage points higher than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.2%).

The Sun are 11-6 when shooting over 34.2% as a team from three-point range.

New York averages 38.2 rebounds a contest, 4.5 more rebounds per game than Connecticut's average.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun have performed worse offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 81.3 points per contest, 1.8 fewer points their than season average of 83.1.

While Connecticut is allowing 78.7 points per game in 2023, it has been worse in its past 10 games, allowing 79.1 points per contest.

Over their previous 10 games, the Sun are making 8 three-pointers per contest, 0.8 more than their season average (7.2). They also sport a better three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (39.2%) compared to their season average (36.2%).

