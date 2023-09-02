Justin Turner vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .285 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 87 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 40 times.
- In 21 games this season, he has gone deep (17.2%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this season (56 of 122), with two or more RBI 22 times (18.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.306
|AVG
|.260
|.363
|OBP
|.345
|.496
|SLG
|.470
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|44
|38/18
|K/BB
|47/26
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (176 total, 1.3 per game).
- Marsh gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
