The Florida International Panthers (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Maine Black Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Florida International is compiling 182 yards per game on offense, which ranks 36th in the FBS. Defensively, the Panthers rank 30th, allowing 447 yards per game. Maine put up 353.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 77th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranked 93rd, allowing 412.5 yards per contest.

Maine vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Maine vs. Florida International Key Statistics (2022)

Maine Florida International 353.7 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (119th) 412.5 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.9 (108th) 149.9 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.8 (119th) 203.8 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.8 (85th) 5 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Maine Stats Leaders (2022)

Joe Fagnano averaged 202.8 yards passing per contest and threw for 15 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 26.9 yards on the ground per game with three rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Barnwell compiled 630 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Zavier Scott rushed for 33.7 yards per game and averaged 39.5 receiving yards per game. He also scored five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss collected six touchdowns and had 373 receiving yards (33.9 ypg) in 2022.

Shawn Bowman averaged 32.5 receiving yards per game on 3.6 targets per game a season ago.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Grayson James has 4 yards passing for Florida International, completing 35.7% of his passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 15 rushing yards (15 ypg) on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Shomari Lawrence, has carried the ball 15 times for 139 yards (139 per game), scoring one time.

Antonio Patterson has been handed the ball five times this year and racked up 17 yards (17 per game) with one touchdown.

Josiah Miamen's 4 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted one times and has totaled one receptions.

Kris Mitchell has caught one pass for 2 yards (2 yards per game) this year.

