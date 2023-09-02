Maine vs. Florida International: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Florida International Panthers (0-1) host the FCS Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are favored, by 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida International vs. Maine matchup in this article.
Maine vs. Florida International Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Maine vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida International Moneyline
|Maine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida International (-14.5)
|46.5
|-750
|+475
|DraftKings
|Florida International (-14.5)
|46.5
|-700
|+500
- Maine went 7-4-0 ATS last year.
- The Black Bears were an underdog by 14.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Florida International put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.
