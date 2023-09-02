The Florida International Panthers (0-1) host the FCS Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are favored, by 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida International vs. Maine matchup in this article.

Maine vs. Florida International Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Maine vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline Maine Moneyline
BetMGM Florida International (-14.5) 46.5 -750 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Florida International (-14.5) 46.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
  • Maine went 7-4-0 ATS last year.
  • The Black Bears were an underdog by 14.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
  • Florida International put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

