Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Royals on September 2, 2023
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Justin Turner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this contest.
Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 44 walks and 87 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.354/.484 on the season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 89 RBI (129 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .265/.339/.502 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has recorded 151 hits with 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 38 stolen bases.
- He has a .279/.319/.507 slash line on the season.
- Witt Jr. will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 61 RBI (116 total hits).
- He has a .250/.293/.427 slash line so far this year.
- Perez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two home runs and four RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
