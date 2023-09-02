Bobby Witt Jr. brings a two-game homer streak into the Kansas City Royals' (42-94) game versus the Boston Red Sox (69-66) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Kauffman Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-8) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-7) will get the nod for the Royals.

Red Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (3-8, 4.93 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-7, 5.47 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-8) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.93, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.291.

He has earned a quality start three times in 15 starts this season.

Houck has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh (0-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 5.47 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.

Marsh has registered one quality start this season.

Marsh is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 innings per start.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Alec Marsh vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and ranks 15th in home runs hit (160) in all of MLB. They have a collective .264 batting average, and are third in the league with 1222 total hits and seventh in MLB play scoring 667 runs.

Marsh has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .316 batting average over one appearance.

