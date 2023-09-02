Triston Casas and his .487 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals and Alec Marsh on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas leads Boston with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .262 with 62 walks and 58 runs scored.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Casas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer in his last games.

Casas has picked up a hit in 71 of 119 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (16.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.4% of his games this year, Casas has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 50 times this year (42.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .285 AVG .241 .410 OBP .320 .511 SLG .462 22 XBH 20 9 HR 12 27 RBI 26 49/40 K/BB 64/22 0 SB 0

