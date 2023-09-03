Adam Duvall -- hitting .389 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks.

In 44 of 71 games this season (62.0%) Duvall has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his chances at the plate.

Duvall has had an RBI in 30 games this season (42.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (45.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .305 AVG .240 .363 OBP .311 .641 SLG .521 23 XBH 18 10 HR 8 31 RBI 19 44/11 K/BB 35/10 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings