Adam Duvall vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adam Duvall -- hitting .389 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Taylor Clarke on the hill, on September 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .274 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 44 of 71 games this season (62.0%) Duvall has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Duvall has had an RBI in 30 games this season (42.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (45.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.305
|AVG
|.240
|.363
|OBP
|.311
|.641
|SLG
|.521
|23
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|19
|44/11
|K/BB
|35/10
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Clarke (2-4) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
