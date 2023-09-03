The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Taylor Clarke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Turner has gotten at least one hit in 71.5% of his games this year (88 of 123), with more than one hit 41 times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 21 games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has had at least one RBI in 46.3% of his games this season (57 of 123), with two or more RBI 22 times (17.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .306 AVG .263 .363 OBP .346 .496 SLG .469 25 XBH 24 11 HR 11 43 RBI 45 38/18 K/BB 48/26 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings