Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Royals are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Red Sox (-225). The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over once.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Boston games have finished above the set total three straight times, and the average total in this stretch was 10.2 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 61 total times this season. They've gone 32-29 in those games.

Boston has a record of 5-3 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times this season for a 71-60-3 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 34-33 26-24 44-41 48-49 22-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.