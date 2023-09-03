You can wager on player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Bobby Witt Jr. and others on the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals prior to their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Sale Stats

Chris Sale (5-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Sale has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Aug. 28 4.2 7 3 3 6 2 at Astros Aug. 23 5.0 6 4 4 9 1 at Nationals Aug. 17 4.1 2 3 2 3 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 4.2 1 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Jun. 1 3.2 5 1 1 6 1

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Devers has 131 hits with 30 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.340/.505 so far this year.

Devers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Royals Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has put up 135 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.355/.483 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Royals Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 24 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 30 walks and 84 RBI (151 total hits). He has swiped 38 bases.

He's slashed .276/.316/.503 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 61 RBI (116 total hits).

He has a slash line of .247/.290/.422 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 vs. Pirates Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

