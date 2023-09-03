Trevor Story vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Taylor Clarke) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has six doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .185.
- Story has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Story has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.256
|AVG
|.119
|.293
|OBP
|.159
|.436
|SLG
|.167
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|14/2
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will look to Clarke (2-4) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates without giving up a hit.
