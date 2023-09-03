On Sunday, Triston Casas (batting .424 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Taylor Clarke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Royals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Taylor Clarke

Taylor Clarke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Casas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer during his last games.

In 60.0% of his 120 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

In 21 games this season, he has gone deep (17.5%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Casas has driven home a run in 36 games this year (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 42.5% of his games this year (51 of 120), he has scored, and in nine of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .285 AVG .246 .410 OBP .326 .511 SLG .478 22 XBH 21 9 HR 13 27 RBI 28 49/40 K/BB 64/23 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings