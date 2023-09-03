At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center today, No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek will take on No. 21 Jelena Ostapenko, the headliner of a four-match schedule in the round of 16 of the US Open. For the live stream, head to ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: September 3

September 3 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 3

Match Round Match Time Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang Round of 16 11:00 AM ET Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic Round of 16 12:15 PM ET Caroline Wozniacki vs. Cori Gauff Round of 16 2:00 PM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Jelena Ostapenko Round of 16 9:00 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Swiatek vs. Ostapenko

Swiatek has won four tournaments this year, with an overall match record of 55-9.

Ostapenko is 27-15 through 16 tournaments this year, and has won one tournament title.

Swiatek has played 17.8 games per match in her 64 matches this year (across all court types).

Swiatek has played 34 matches on hard courts so far this year, and 17.2 games per match.

So far this year, Swiatek has won 80.2% of her service games and 52% of her return games.

In her 42 matches played this year across all court surfaces, Ostapenko is averaging 22.6 games per match while winning 54.8% of those games.

Ostapenko averages 22.8 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts this year, with a 52.7% game winning percentage.

Ostapenko has compiled a service game winning percentage of 70.2% on all surfaces (337-for-480 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 39.1% (184-for-470 in return games).

Bet on Swiatek or Ostapenko to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Daria Kasatkina Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4 Round of 32 Aryna Sabalenka Clara Burel 6-1, 6-1 Round of 32 Madison Keys Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 32 Qinwen Zheng Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Round of 32 Jessica Pegula Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Round of 32 Peyton Stearns Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-3 Round of 32 Ons Jabeur Marie Bouzkova 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 32 Marketa Vondrousova Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-1 Round of 32

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.