Adam Duvall vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall and his .889 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .273 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- Duvall has had a hit in 45 of 72 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 20 times (27.8%).
- In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has an RBI in 31 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (45.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.305
|AVG
|.240
|.363
|OBP
|.309
|.641
|SLG
|.536
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|20
|44/11
|K/BB
|36/10
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Civale (7-3) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
