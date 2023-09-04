Connor Wong vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Connor Wong (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .252 with 25 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Wong has had a hit in 57 of 99 games this year (57.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (15.2%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (7.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (23.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (9.1%).
- He has scored in 40 games this year (40.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.1%).
Other Red Sox Players vs the Rays
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.278
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.438
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|14
|51/11
|K/BB
|60/10
|5
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.0 per game).
- Civale (7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
