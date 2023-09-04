Justin Turner vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Aaron Civale) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .285 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- In 88 of 124 games this year (71.0%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 41 of those games he had more than one (33.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.8% of his games this season, Turner has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|61
|.306
|AVG
|.261
|.363
|OBP
|.347
|.496
|SLG
|.465
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|46
|38/18
|K/BB
|48/27
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (7-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.64 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
