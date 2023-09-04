Red Sox vs. Rays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) host the Boston Red Sox (71-66) in AL East action, at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (7-3) for the Rays and Brayan Bello (10-8) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (7-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (10-8, 3.57 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello
- The Red Sox will send Bello (10-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts over 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.57, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
- Bello has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Bello enters this matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He given up one or more earned runs in each of his outings in 2023.
Brayan Bello vs. Rays
- The opposing Rays offense has a collective .261 batting average, and is eighth in the league with 1209 total hits and fourth in MLB action with 732 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.446) and are third in all of MLB with 198 home runs.
- Bello has a 4.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Rays this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .240 batting average over one appearance.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale
- Civale (7-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Miami Marlins.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 2.64 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Civale has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Aaron Civale vs. Red Sox
- The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with 683 runs scored this season. They have a .264 batting average this campaign with 163 home runs (15th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings.
