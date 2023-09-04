Reese McGuire and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Aaron Civale on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .285 with 12 doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

In 53.6% of his 56 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

McGuire has driven in a run in 12 games this year (21.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.4%).

In 10 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .325 AVG .239 .341 OBP .313 .425 SLG .338 8 XBH 5 0 HR 1 8 RBI 7 19/2 K/BB 24/8 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings