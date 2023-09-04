Triston Casas vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.513 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Casas will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 73 of 121 games this year (60.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has had an RBI in 36 games this season (29.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (52 of 121), with two or more runs nine times (7.4%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|.285
|AVG
|.246
|.410
|OBP
|.325
|.511
|SLG
|.478
|22
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|13
|27
|RBI
|28
|49/40
|K/BB
|65/23
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Civale makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
