The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.513 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 146 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.
  • He ranks 62nd in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Casas will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last games.
  • Casas has gotten a hit in 73 of 121 games this year (60.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Casas has had an RBI in 36 games this season (29.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (52 of 121), with two or more runs nine times (7.4%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 61
.285 AVG .246
.410 OBP .325
.511 SLG .478
22 XBH 22
9 HR 13
27 RBI 28
49/40 K/BB 65/23
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Civale makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
