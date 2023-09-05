Adam Duvall vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Adam Duvall (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .273 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- Duvall has gotten a hit in 46 of 73 games this year (63.0%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (27.4%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (24.7%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this year (32 of 73), with more than one RBI 11 times (15.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 45.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.305
|AVG
|.240
|.363
|OBP
|.308
|.641
|SLG
|.527
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|21
|44/11
|K/BB
|37/10
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 27th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.