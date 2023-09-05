Justin Turner vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 walks while batting .284.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- In 70.4% of his 125 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 21 games this year (16.8%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has an RBI in 58 of 125 games this season, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 64 times this season (51.2%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|62
|.306
|AVG
|.259
|.363
|OBP
|.349
|.496
|SLG
|.461
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|46
|38/18
|K/BB
|48/29
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 27th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
