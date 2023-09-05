Rafael Devers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 133 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .267 with 60 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 58th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven home a run in 55 games this season (42.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 60 games this year (46.2%), including 17 multi-run games (13.1%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.271
|AVG
|.262
|.348
|OBP
|.335
|.470
|SLG
|.536
|28
|XBH
|32
|11
|HR
|18
|43
|RBI
|48
|43/25
|K/BB
|65/24
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Eflin (13-8) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.40 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), first in WHIP (1.015), and 23rd in K/9 (9.0).
