Oddsmakers have set player props for Yandy Diaz, Rafael Devers and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

BSSUN

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Devers Stats

Devers has recorded 133 hits with 31 doubles, 29 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.341/.503 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Royals Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 135 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 47 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .284/.356/.479 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Royals Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Royals Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Eflin Stats

The Rays' Zach Eflin (13-8) will make his 27th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), first in WHIP (1.015), and 23rd in K/9 (9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 30 6.1 4 0 0 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 6.0 7 2 2 11 1 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 4 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 3.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 7.0 4 1 1 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 52 walks and 67 RBI (146 total hits).

He has a slash line of .322/.398/.502 so far this season.

Diaz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 70 walks and 79 RBI (125 total hits). He's also swiped 21 bases.

He's slashing .260/.371/.431 so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 2

