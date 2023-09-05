The Boston Red Sox (72-66) will look to Masataka Yoshida, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Tropicana Field.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (13-8) for the Rays and Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.40 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-7, 3.99 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox are sending Crawford (6-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.

Crawford is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Crawford has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season entering this game.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Kutter Crawford vs. Rays

He will take the hill against a Rays squad that is batting .260 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .445 (fourth in the league) with 198 total home runs (fourth in MLB play).

In six innings over two appearances against the Rays this season, Crawford has a 3 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .182.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (13-8) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.40 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 13th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.